Economy flirting with recession as growth slows

GDP data

Rishi Sunak: anxious times

Britain could be heading towards recession as new data showed the economy grew by just 0.8% between January and March, down from 1.3% in the previous three months. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1% in March.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said growth in the first few months of the year was “strong, faster than the US, Germany and Italy”, but opposition parties and businesses again called for further help.

The British Chambers of Commerce head of economics Suren Thiru said the Bank of England’s recent decision to raise interest rates “continues to look like a misstep” and repeated the BCC’s call for an emergency budget.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “The UK economy grew for the fourth consecutive quarter and is now clearly above pre-pandemic levels, although growth in the latest three months was the lowest for a year.

“This was driven by growth in a number of service sectors as the economy continued to recover from Covid-19 effects, including hospitality, transport, employment agencies and travel agencies. There was also strong growth in IT.”

He added: “Our latest monthly estimates show GDP [gross domestic product] fell a little in March, with drops in both services and in production. Construction, though, saw a strong month, thanks partly to repair work after the February storms.”

Mr Sunak said: “The UK economy recovered quickly from the worst of the pandemic and our growth in the first few months of the year was strong, faster than the US, Germany and Italy, but I know these are still anxious times.

“Our recovery is being disrupted by Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and other global challenges but we are continuing to help people where we can.