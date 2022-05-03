Duncan takes over as CEO at Vert Technologies

Industry

Alan Duncan:

Edinburgh compression technology company Vert Technologies has appointed Alan Duncan as CEO, taking over from Phil Harris.

Mr Duncan brings extensive SME and PLC experience gained from over 30 years involvement in the energy industry, principally in engineering, manufacturing and service businesses. With the Vert team he will be working to further develop their technical offering across multiple industrial compression applications.

He said: “What really appealed to me about this new role was Vert’s pioneering work in the compressor space, which is a product of the intellect and enthusiasm of a committed team of people.”

Dr Harris is stepping down after three years. Under his stewardship, the company has transitioned from a young business focused on disruptive technology development to an established commercial entity.

Dr Harris said: “As the saying goes, you should always leave things better than when you found them, and I believe this holds true with my time at Vert. I am pleased to pass the role onto Alan and will follow the company’s progress closely.”