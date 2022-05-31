Drummond Miller and Peacock Johnston merge

Legal deal

Susith Dematagoda and Andrew Pollock of Peacock Johnston with Liesa Spiller and Darren Deery of Drummond Miller

Two Scottish law firms specialising in medical and clinical negligence have announced a merger to create the country’s biggest operator in the sector.

Peacock Johnston’s team of six Glasgow-based lawyers and five other staff will join the city office of Drummond Miller, which has 14 partners and 100 other employees across five offices, including headquarters in Union Street, Edinburgh.

Ian Hartley, chief operating officer at Drummond Miller, said: “While both firms were already best-known in the medical and clinical negligence arena, this union takes us to an entirely new level.”

Andrew Pollock, a partner at Peacock Johnston since 1993, added: “Beyond the clinical negligence work, this merger will also see us add real heft to Drummond Miller’s Glasgow office in terms of a litigation presence and in family law, employment law and criminal work, particularly in the Sheriff Court.

“It is an excellent match. It is extremely pleasing to be coming together with such a like-minded firm which shares our values and where we can continue to be proudly independent.”

Drummond Miller is rated as top tier by both Chambers UK and Legal 500. Peacock Johnston is also highly rated by Chambers UK.

The merger will see Andrew and Susith Dematagoda, an accredited clinical negligence specialist, become partners at Drummond Miller.

Ken Waddell, a partner at Peacock Johnston since 2004 and one of Glasgow’s best known court practitioners, will work as a consultant, bringing his formidable reputation in family, employment and criminal law into the fold. Likewise, Laura Ceresa, an experienced and accredited clinical negligence specialist will also assume a consultant role.

While the financial details behind the deal remain confidential, the merger will add around 10% to Drummond Miller’s projected annual revenue. In addition, demand from clinical and medical negligence cases is anticipated to grow over the coming months.