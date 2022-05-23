Disruptive tech veteran Aubrey takes DeepMatter chair

Digital chemistry

DeepMatter Group, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry data and software company, has appointed Alan Aubrey as non-executive chairman. He takes over after the AGM on 27 May from Karen Bach, who is retiring from the board and leaving the group.

Mr Aubrey has a 20-year track record in founding, developing, and growing disruptive technology businesses.

He co-founded Techtran in 2002, which was acquired in 2005 by IP Group, a company that develops world-changing science and technology businesses across life sciences, technology and cleantech. Mr Aubrey was appointed IP Group’s CEO shortly after the acquisition and he went on to lead the business to become a member of the FTSE 250.

He brings significant experience to the group in the commercialisation of science and the creation of high growth technology businesses that address global markets.

Amongst other businesses, he has served on the boards of high-profile technology businesses such as Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Ceres Power Holdings. He contributed to the growth of dozens of businesses in the life sciences, manufacturing and sustainability industries.

Mr Aubrey is currently non-executive chairman of OxCCU, an Oxford University spin-out focused using CO2 and renewable energy to make sustainable fuels, chemicals and plastics. He also is a director of both Trellix and Rio AI, which are applying artificial intelligence to address business problems.

He is a chartered accountant and from 1995-2001, was a corporate finance partner in KPMG.

He is subscribing for 200,000,000 shares in DeepMatter. He currently holds 7,311,393 ordinary shares representing 0.19% of the total voting rights in the company.