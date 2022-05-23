Coomber joins Parsley Box as marketing director

Food delivery

Parsley Box, the Scottish AIM-quoted ready meals distributor, has appointed Jo Coomber, formerly of the National Galleries of Scotland and Dobbies Garden Centres, as marketing director.

She will join the company in June and will be responsible for leading the group’s refreshed marketing strategy and further developing the Parsley Box brand.

She was director of public engagement for the National Galleries of Scotland and marketing director at Dobbies Garden Centres. In both roles she closely marketed to the over 65s audience segments.

She has also held senior marketing and communications roles with Standard Life, Elmwood Design consultancy and Sony Ericsson.

Commenting on Ms Coomber’s apppointment, Kevin Dorren, Parsley Box CEO, said: “We have taken our time to find the right mix of skills, values, and experience for this important role.

“Her knowledge of our often overlooked and poorly understood target demographic will be invaluable for the growth of Parsley Box and will help drive cost effective customer engagement and acquisition.”