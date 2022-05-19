CodeClan adds top employers as partners

Academy recruits

Andrew Phillips of Skyscanner, Melinda Matthews-Clarkson of CodeClan, and Robin Chambers of DC Thomson

Digital training academy CodeClan has added travel search site Skyscanner, Sainsbury’s Bank, and media organisation DC Thomson as industry partners.

CodeClan is already working with more than 320 industry partners across Scotland’s corporate and public sectors.

CEO Melinda Matthews-Clarkson said: “Skyscanner, Sainsbury’s Bank, and DC Thomson are organisations with digital in their DNA, employing thousands of people across UK and international offices between them.

“Today’s announcement is great news for our CodeClan graduates, as each business knows how to attract and foster tech talent, which is crucial to the future success of Scotland’s digital economy.”

To date, CodeClan has supported more than 2,000 people in gaining skills to transform their careers, with a self-stated mission to bridge the digital skills gap and develop a new generation of digital professionals in Scotland.

CodeClan runs software development, data analytics, and a series of short and bespoke courses via campuses in Edinburgh and Glasgow, an an online virtual offering which has evolved since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.