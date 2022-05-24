Calnex Solutions starts year with record order book

Optimistic start

Tommy Cook: great pride

Telecoms equipment testing firm Calnex Solutions said it begins the new year with a record order book after a robust 12 months.

The Linlithgow-based company posted revenue growth of 23% to £22m for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022 (FY21: £18.0m).

Adjusted profit before tax grew 18% to £6.0m (FY21: £5.1m), reflecting continued high demand.

There is a proposed final dividend of 0.56p, making a total of 0.84 pence per share for FY22.

The business continues to benefit from the evolutionary trends affecting the telecoms sector, notably in 5G and cloud computing.

Tommy Cook, chief executive, said: “It is with great pride that we are presenting such a strong set of results for Calnex, in what has been a complicated year.

“To deliver record performance, exceeding market expectations, whilst dealing with the effects of a global pandemic and global semiconductor component shortages, is truly exceptional. The strength and quality of the Calnex team and the relationships we hold has never been more apparent.

“We move into FY23 with a record order book and look to the future with a strong sense of optimism.”