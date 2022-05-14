Business leaders to mark Scotland’s global impact

Chambers event

Liz Cameron: privilege (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s contribution to the world economy will be celebrated next month at a dinner for 500 business leaders.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce is hosting the inaugural Global Business Dinner on 22 June at the Glasgow Science Centre.

Kenote speeches will be delivered by Scottish Nobel Prize winning chemist Professor David MacMillan and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Chambers chief executive Liz Cameron and President Stephen Leckie, who is CEO of the Crieff Hydro Group of Hotels, will also address guests.

Dr Cameron said: “Having Scotland’s 15th Nobel Prize winner, a leading global-Scot, addressing Scotland’s business community alongside the Deputy First Minister is a real privilege and highlights Scotland’s continued contribution to business and innovation.”

Professor MacMillan was born in Bellshill and received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from the University of Glasgow, where he worked with Dr. Ernie Colvin.

In 1990, he began his doctoral studies with Professor Larry Overman at the University of California, Irvine, before undertaking a postdoctoral position with Professor Dave Evans at Harvard University in 1996. He began his independent career at the University of California, Berkeley in 1998 before moving to Caltech in 2000 as the Earle C. Anthony Chair of Organic Chemistry.

In 2006 he moved to Princeton University as the A. Barton Hepburn Professor of Chemistry. He served as Department Chair from 2010–15, and is currently the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry. David shares the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Benjamin List “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”.