BT in Warner Bros sports venture as divi restored

TV venture

BT has announced a new JV (pic: Terry Murden)

Telecoms group BT and Warner Bros Discovery are forming a premium sports joint venture, bringing together BT Sport and Eurosport UK.

The deal will see the new entity offer sports such as football’s UEFA Champions League, the UK Premier League, Premiership Rugby, the Olympic Games, tennis grand slams and cycling’s Tour de France and Giro d’Italia.

BT will receive an initial £93m from Warner Bros Discovery and up to £540m in an earn-out from the joint venture.

The company confirmed the deal as it reported a 9% rise in profit before tax to £2bn for the year ending 31 March and the reintroduction of its dividend.

It is proposing a final payout of 5.39p per share, bringing the full year total to 7.70p per share.

BT has also agreed a new longer-term reciprocal channel supply deal with Sky beyond 2030.

Revenue came in at £20.9bn, down 2%, reflecting revenue decline in Enterprise and Global offset by growth in Openreach, with Consumer flat for the year and returning to growth in Q4.

BT said it has achieved gross annualised cost savings of£1.5bn and increased the target to £2.5bn by the end of FY25.

Philip Jansen, chief executive, said “BT Group has again delivered a strong operational performance thanks to the efforts of our colleagues across the business.