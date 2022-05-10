Update:

Life-changing win

Brit wins £184m to become biggest lottery winner

| May 10, 2022
One ticket holder has scooped the big prize

A British ticket holder has won the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

Lottery operator Camelot confirmed the life-changing win for one ticket holder who scoops a prize of £184,262,899.10.

This evening’s winning numbers are: 3, 25, 27, 28 , and 29 and Lucky Stars 4 and 9.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184 million EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

In 2011 Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in Ayrshire, took home jackpot worth £161,653,000.

The couple worked as a TV cameraman and psychiatric nurse before becoming the biggest lottery winners in Europe.

… more follows

