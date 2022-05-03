BrewDog hands out shares in staff charm offensive

Morale booster

James Watt is diluting his holding

BrewDog boss James Watt has launched a charm offensive to restore morale in the company by handing out shares and introducing a scheme to distribute profits among staff.

The Aberdeenshire firm will give shares worth about £120,000 to 750 employees and launch the first ever profit sharing scheme for all bar workers as it looks to move on from a rift that led to accusations against the chief executive’s style of management.

He will hand over nearly a fifth of his stake in the business, representing 3.7 million shares or a 5% shareholding, to salaried employees.

The near-£100 million share award will be worth about £30,000 a year over four years to each eligible employee, based on the most recent fundraising, which valued BrewDog at about £1.8 billion. Salaried staff and the firm’s army of “equity punk” investors own 25% of the company.

The process will see Mr Watt’s stake reduce from 24.2% to 19.2%, while the profit sharing scheme will be the first of its kind in the hospitality sector, allowing 1,500 hourly-paid bar staff to share half of the earnings from each bar, unveiled as part of a wider growth plan laid out by the group.