BP’s underlying profits spurs windfall tax calls

BP’s profit for the first quarter came in at $6.2 billion against $2.6bn for the same period last year and $4.1bn for the previous quarter.

A $24bn writedown of its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft and two other joint ventures pushed BP into a headline loss of $20.4 billion in the quarter.

The underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s preferred definition of net earnings, was driven by exceptional oil and gas trading and a stronger refining result. It exceeded analysts’ expectations of $4.49bn.

BP has also outlined plans to invest up to £18bn in the UK’s energy sect over the next eight years.

But the underlying profits surge has ramped up calls for a windfall tax on energy companies to help ease the cost of living crisis facing households and businesses.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said the exit from Russia and the resulting write down “has not changed our strategy, our financial frame, or our expectations for shareholder distributions.”

Shares in BP were up is 1.81% in early trade.

Labour’s shadow chancellor tweeted: “The case for a one-off windfall tax on oil & gas producer profits cannot be ignored.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey added: “The Conservative government’s refusal to introduce a windfall tax on the super profits of oil companies is becoming impossible to justify.”

The government in Italy yesterday unveiled a €14bn package of support for vulnerable families and businesses facing surging commodity prices following the war in Ukraine.

It will be partly funded by a 25% windfall tax on energy groups profits, far higher than the 10% first planned.

“BP’s first quarter results will do nothing to quell talk of a windfall tax on oil and gas companies,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“The oil giant might have hoped attention would focus on an apparent $20.4 billion loss – created by impairments linked to its exit of interests in Russia – but the strongest underlying profit in a decade of $6.25 billion was more revealing of the impact of surging oil and gas prices on the business.

“What feels like an achievement worth celebrating almost needs an apology by BP – and there may almost be an element of regret on its part that the numbers are so far ahead of forecasts.

“The argument for the windfall tax goes something like this – BP’s profit and cash flow is being artificially inflated by the war in Ukraine and ordinary people are already paying the price through much higher household bills. Shouldn’t BP, with its broader shoulders, share the burden? Particularly given it feels able to boost shareholder returns with an enhanced share buyback programme.