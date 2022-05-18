Update:

Growth in west

Bellway doubling sites to add 1,900 homes

| May 18, 2022
Bellway is expanding in the west

Bellway Homes is to significantly expand its presence in the west of Scotland with the acquisition of land which will double the company’s sites to 22.

The new sites will deliver 1,900 homes at Gartcosh, Moodiesburn, Glengarnock, Renfrew, Cumbernauld, Ruchill, Newmains, East Kilbride, Kilmarnock, Irvine, and Stirling.  

Infrastructure works have now started on the first sites to launch including Ashlar Village in Ruchill, Manor Glen in Moodiesburn, Fardalehill in Kilmarnock and Montgomerie Park in Irvine. Other sites are subject to planning.

Fraser Conn, managing director, Bellway Homes (Scotland West) said: “The housing market continues to be buoyant. However, with that the acquisition of land becomes more challenging so we are delighted to have secured these new sites.  As well as transforming brownfield sites into new communities they will also significantly contribute to enhancing local economies.

“Although we fully recognise the imbalance of the rising cost of living, the housing shortage remains despite the pent-up demand created as a result of the pandemic.”

As a result of the investment, the company is also creating a number of sales and construction jobs.

Headquartered in Hamilton, Bellway Homes (Scotland West) currently has developments in Kilmarnock, Glasgow’s West End, Hamilton, Bishopton, Livingston, Thornliebank, Braehead, Robroyston, East Kilbride, Barrhead and Helensburgh.

, Construction, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jane Wood

Wood succeeds Barclay at Homes for Scotland

Homes for Scotland has announced that Jane Wood is to be its new chief executive,Read More

Countesswells

Countesswells development offered for sale

One of the largest developments sites in Scotland, earmarked for a community of 3,100 homesRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.