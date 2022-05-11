Barratt unveils sites as new homes supply falls by a third

Housing slips

Douglas McLeod: looking ahead to a busy year

House builders are stepping up investment in new sites as government figures show that the supply of new housing across the country fell by a third during the pandemic.

Barratt, Scotland’s largest housebuilder, said it aims to build 2,316 homes on 14 sites and will increase its investment in land. It has secured planning permission at seven sites in the past six months.

Other big developments either planned or under way include David Murray’s 1,350-homes Redheughs village scheme off the Edinburgh by-pass, Moda’s plan for 1,000 homes at the nearby Maybury junction and Cala’s 980-homes scheme in South Queensferry.

Estimates from Homes for Scotland have suggested that 465,000 new homes will be required by 2035 in order to meet housing need.

The government is struggling to meet those targets with 15,360 delivered in 2020-21, a decrease of 7,687 homes (33%) on the 23,047 homes in 2019-20, the first annual fall in total new housing supply since 2012-13, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across different types of housing supply activity.

A £50m programme has been announced by the government to help transform some of Scotland’s longest standing vacant and derelict sites into affordable housing, community gardens and places of enterprise and learning.

Ten schemes will share more than £5 million from the low carbon Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme, driving regeneration and innovation while tackling climate change.

Barratt is stepping up its operations and has grown its workforce by 9% in the past year and is looking to recruit more apprentices, graduates and ex-armed forces personnel than ever to add 50 jobs to its 6500 strong team in Scotland.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Developments in Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to a busy new financial year, boosted by a swift return to pre-Covid levels of productivity and growth.”

The 14 new developments include Craigtoun, St Andrews, Mains Loan in Dundee and Newton Farm and Jackton Hall in South Lanarkshire.