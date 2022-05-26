Azets backs plastic pick-up for World Oceans Day

Charity partnership

Plastic Oceans volunteers beach cleaning

A new charity partnership is spearheading efforts to reduce maritime plastic pollution with the first ever European plastic pick-up to mark UN World Oceans Day.

The Azets Plastic Pick-Up Day has been created in partnership between corporate charity Azets 4 Kids and international non-profit organisation Plastic Oceans Europe.

More than 7,000 Azets Group employees plus their clients and families across Europe – which includes 500 staff in Scotland – will help clear their local area of plastic pollution on 8 June.

Azets 4 Kids was launched in 2019 by Azets, Europe’s largest regional accounting firm and specialist business advisor to SMEs. The Azets Plastic Pick-Up Day is the charity’s first Group-wide project across Azets’ network of more than 165 offices in the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Romania, and Sweden.

Plastic Oceans is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to ending plastic pollution and fostering sustainable communities worldwide. Through programmes in education, activism, advocacy and science, Plastic Oceans works to inspire changes in consumer behaviour, corporate practices, and public policy.

Plastic Oceans Europe is providing Azets 4 Kids with guidance in organising the Azets Plastic Pick-Up Day, as well as valuable insights into plastic pollution and tips on how Azets can become a more sustainable business.

Of the 380 million tons of plastic produced each year globally, reports indicate that up to 50% is for single-use purposes with more than 10 million tons of plastic entering the oceans every year.

Peter Gallanagh, Azets’ regional CEO for Scotland and the North said: “We are delighted to be leading this Group-wide project which brings together our staff, families and clients to help raise awareness of plastic pollution. With nearly 12,000 miles of coastline, Scotland is particularly vulnerable to the wave of seaborne plastic waste.

Peter Gallanagh: raising awareness

“Through our partnership with Plastic Oceans Europe and the launch of the Azets Plastic Pick-Up Day, we hope to shine a light on the importance of ocean conservation and sustainable consumption, whilst taking proactive steps to become a more sustainable business.”

Andrea Torres Saa, regional director of Plastic Oceans Europe, said: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Azets 4 Kids and launching the first annual Azets Plastic Pick-Up Day.

“Education is one of our main pillars and we are very happy to share this goal with Azets, as we believe that through education of future generations, we are planting seeds to change the world.”