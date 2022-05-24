Artisanal’s China challenge | KPMG fined | Kier ‘in line’

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.30am: KPMG hit with fine

KPMG has been handed a £3.37 million fine by the audit watchdog following an investigation into its handlng of accounts for engineering giant Rolls-Royce.

The big four accountant saw a fine of up £4.5 million reduced after admissions related to the case.

KPMG had been Rolls-Royce’s auditor since 1990 but was sacked by the firm after agreeing a settlement with the Serious Fraud Office and US Department for Justice amid bribery claims.

7.30am: Public borrowing improves

The UK’s public finances came in better than expected in April, but remain close to record levels.

Borrowing of £17.8bn was marginally lower than the forecast £17.9bn.

Excluding public sector banks, the government borrowed £18.6bn, the fourth highest borrowing in April for 29 years.

This was £5.6bn less than in April 2021, but still £7.9bn more than in April 2019, pre-coronavirus pandemic.

7am: Artisanal Spirits Company

Mark Hunter, chair of the Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, says China’s Covid shutdown was presenting “additional challenges” but it remains on course to meet its forecasts for growth.

He will tell shareholders at today’s AGM that the positive momentum in the business referred to in the full-year results in March has continued, with revenue growth in the period to April remaining above 30% year-on-year.

Global membership growth, a leading indicator of future revenue growth, is now slightly ahead of management expectations, up over 6% in the period and 25% year-on-year to just over 35,000.

The new multi-purpose supply chain facility at Masterton Bond should become fully operational in the second half of the year and be a contributor to improving the already strong margins of the business, he will say.

“The Chinese government’s zero tolerance approach to managing Covid-19 has presented additional challenges for our business in that territory in the current quarter.

“However, we continue to make encouraging progress against our strategy and the group remains on course to deliver strong revenue growth for the full year in line with current consensus market expectations.”

7am: Calnex record order book

Telecoms equipment testing firm Calnex Solutions said it begins the new year with a record order book after a robust 12 months.

The Linlithgow-based company posted revenue growth of 23% to £22m for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022 (FY21: £18.0m).

Adjusted profit before tax grew 18% to £6.0m (FY21: £5.1m), reflecting continued high demand.

Full story here

7am: Kier winning work

Kier, the infrastructure and construction services group, performed well in the period 1 January to 30 April 2022, despite the continuing inflationary pressure. The group said it continues to trade in-line with the board’s expectations.

In a trading update it said it continues to win new, high quality and profitable work.

As at 31 March, the group’s order book was c.£8.5bn, an increase of c.6% from the 31 December 2021 position of £8bn.

The order book continues to be underpinned by significant long-term framework agreements.

7am: Homeserve

Home repairs and emergency services provider Homeserve said annual profits almost trebled ahead of its sale to Brookfield Asset management in a £4.4bn deal.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of £175.1m for the year to 31 March against £47.2m a year earlier. No final dividend was declared in light of the cash offer, it added.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to fall despite US markets finishing higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising up almost 2%, the S&P 500 gaining 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rising 1.6%.

However, most Asian markets are in the red this morning, led by Hang Seng and Shanghai, down 1.6% and 1.2% respectively after US President Joe Biden added to geopolitical tensions by saying the US would intervene to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.