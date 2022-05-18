Action demanded as inflation at 40-year high of 9%

Cost of living

Inflation is prompting calls for action

Inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9% in April as millions of households were hit by soaring energy bills.

The surge in the cost of living from 7% in March is adding pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to act quickly to ease the crisis and is likely to prompt a further rise in interest rates next month.

Tory MPs have joined the chorus of calls for action such as a cut in VAT, increases in energy discounts, and an uplift in Universal Credit. Mr Sunak is expected to announce an energy discount in July and is working on a tax cut to be announced in the autumn.

Responding to today’s figure, Mr Sunak said: “Countries around the world are dealing with rising inflation. Today’s inflation numbers are driven by the energy price cap rise in April, which in turn is driven by higher global energy prices.

“We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action.