Abrdn chair says rebrand was created internally

Name defended

Douglas Flint at the AGM: we did a lot of test marketing

Abrdn’s chairman and chief executive have again been forced to defend the company’s controversial re-brand and revealed that it had been conjured up internally, despite employing a top outside consultancy.

Critics poured scorn on the new name for Standard Life Aberdeen when it was unveiled in April 2021, with one calling it an act of “corporate insanity”.

At the company’s AGM in Edinburgh today, one shareholder – who referred to it as A.B.R.D.N – asked about the cost of developing the brand and whether there had been any research to compare public recognition with the 196-year-old Standard Life name which was sold to savings and pensions group Phoenix.

The company employed London agency Wolff Olins as part of the rebranding exercise but chairman Sir Douglas Flint told shareholders: “I am pleased to say the abrdn brand – and we do pronounce it as Aberdeen – was actually created internally.

“We had it benchmarked by one of the world’s leading brand advisory agencies and they introduced alternatives that certainly were not as good.

“We did a lot of test marketing. We never disclose the figures, but the cost was not a particularly large amount and we didn’t spend a lot on outside consultants.

“We have won a considerable number of awards for the brand… and because the brand attracted such a lot of attention we got a staggering amount of free publicity.”

He mentioned it being referenced on the the television programmes Have I Got News For You and Countdown, with viewers spotting that the letters spelled out ‘brand’.

He said the Standard Life brand was ‘amazing’ but it had been licensed to Phoenix when the Standard Life business was sold to the company.