Aberdein Considine merges with Russel + Aitken

Expanded business

Alan Jones, Jacqueline Law, Dianne Paterson, and Aberdein Considine partner Euan McSherry

Aberdein Considine is merging with law firm and solicitor estate agent Russel+Aitken Edinburgh.

The combined businesses – which will trade under the Aberdein Considine brand – will together employ more than 480 staff and have a turnover in excess of £32 million.

All Russel+Aitken Edinburgh’s staff in Rutland Square will transfer to Aberdein Considine, Scotland’s largest solicitor estate and letting agent, and will be based in the firm’s capital offices in Multrees Walk, Elm Row and Lothian Road.

Russel+Aitken Edinburgh’s two equity partners, Dianne Paterson and Alan Jones, will join Aberdein Considine as consultants.

Aberdein Considine managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “Russel+Aitken Edinburgh is an incredibly well-respected firm, with a loyal client bank. Dianne Paterson has served clients in a professional and caring manner over a long and successful career.

“As managing partner of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, and a former ESPC director, she has also built around her a hardworking, loyal and client focussed team. The values of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh LLP are very closely aligned with those of Aberdein Considine.”

She said Russel + Aitken’s clients will be introduced to expanded private client services together with additional specialist legal services that it does not currently offer, including industry recognised employment, family law and commercial law services.

Ms Law added: “Whilst many medium sized firms continue to choose to go down the commercial route, our strategic plan is to remain a full service law firm and to strengthen our teams and service offering in central Scotland.