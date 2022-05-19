Expanded business
Aberdein Considine merges with Russel + Aitken
Alan Jones, Jacqueline Law, Dianne Paterson, and Aberdein Considine partner Euan McSherry
Aberdein Considine is merging with law firm and solicitor estate agent Russel+Aitken Edinburgh.
The combined businesses – which will trade under the Aberdein Considine brand – will together employ more than 480 staff and have a turnover in excess of £32 million.
All Russel+Aitken Edinburgh’s staff in Rutland Square will transfer to Aberdein Considine, Scotland’s largest solicitor estate and letting agent, and will be based in the firm’s capital offices in Multrees Walk, Elm Row and Lothian Road.
Russel+Aitken Edinburgh’s two equity partners, Dianne Paterson and Alan Jones, will join Aberdein Considine as consultants.
Aberdein Considine managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “Russel+Aitken Edinburgh is an incredibly well-respected firm, with a loyal client bank. Dianne Paterson has served clients in a professional and caring manner over a long and successful career.
“As managing partner of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, and a former ESPC director, she has also built around her a hardworking, loyal and client focussed team. The values of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh LLP are very closely aligned with those of Aberdein Considine.”
She said Russel + Aitken’s clients will be introduced to expanded private client services together with additional specialist legal services that it does not currently offer, including industry recognised employment, family law and commercial law services.
Ms Law added: “Whilst many medium sized firms continue to choose to go down the commercial route, our strategic plan is to remain a full service law firm and to strengthen our teams and service offering in central Scotland.
“Given its culture, history and partner led service, Russel+Aitken Edinburgh is an excellent fit with Aberdein Considine and underlines our commitment to investing and growing our business in Edinburgh.”
Ms Paterson, said: “We are excited to be joining forces with a firm of Aberdein Considine’s calibre. We are looking forward to strengthening and expanding the legal services available to our existing clients, and to participating in Aberdein Considine’s vision for the service they provide in Edinburgh and central Scotland.
“We view this as a coming together of two like-minded firms, and see a strong future ahead of us. We welcome the opportunity to offer additional in-house services to our loyal clients, and will be pleased to help to link our clients to the expertise available in one of Scotland’s largest and best-known legal firms.”
Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, which is based in Rutland Square in the west end, can trace its roots to the 1800s.
The firm provides a wide range of legal services, with a particular focus on residential property and estate agency, and private client services, as well as dispute resolution.
In addition, RA Direct, the firm’s lender services division, also serves multiple UK lenders in a number of areas including volume conveyancing, remortgages, secured loans and further advances.
Aberdein Considine was launched in 1981 and offers property, legal and financial services to private and commercial clients across Scotland and England in more than 70 practice areas, including family law, private client, employment law, corporate, commercial real estate and dispute resolution.
In addition to its full legal services offering, the firm also has one of Scotland’s largest IFA Mortgage Broker and Wealth Management businesses, as well as an established lender services practice serving UK financial institutions.
Aberdein Considine operates a national network of 19 offices, with 460 staff spread across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth, Stirling and Newcastle.
It is recognised across multiple legal disciplines in the Independent Legal 500 and Chambers Partners Legal Guides for its legal team’s knowledge, specialisms and client service.