Workplace parking levy ‘ruled out’ for north east

Cross-party deal

Jacqueline Law: excellent result (pic: Terry Murden)

A workplace parking levy will not be introduced in the north east of Scotland after cross-party agreement was reached to oppose any such plan.

The deal, covering Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, follows pressure from the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The new Holyrood legislation, widely opposed by the business community, allows local authorities to decide whether to impose an annual tax on car parking spaces provided by employers.

AGCC’s manifesto argued that the WPL system was ill-suited to interdependent Aberdeen city and shire and that local authorities should instead focus on investment in better transport infrastructure.

The Chamber has now secured confirmation from Conservative, SNP, Labour and Liberal Democrat groups in both local authorities that they are against the proposals — meaning that they are unlikely to become a reality regardless of the outcome of the local elections.

AGCC’s policy adviser Fergus Mutch said: “While we want to see local authorities empowered to make good decisions for the communities they serve, a workplace parking levy could set business recovery back at a critical moment.

“Councils need to encourage footfall into our city and town centres, get people back safely into workplaces and give businesses the best chance of getting back into their stride.

“The North-east of Scotland is such an interdependent region — with 100-mile round trips a daily reality for work, shopping and leisure.

“The focus of policymakers should be on the much-needed upgrades to infrastructure, investment in public transport and EV charging points to make low carbon travel options more attractive, not demonising motorists who need to get from A to B.”

The news has been welcomed by both Chamber members and the wider north east business community.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner at Aberdeen Considine, which has eight offices and hundreds of staff across the north-east, including in Peterhead, Ellon, Dyce and Westhill, said: “This is an excellent result and an extremely welcome step in the right direction.