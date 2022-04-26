Wizu Workspace brings first offering to Scotland

Flexi first

2 West Regent Street

Flexible workspace provider, Wizu Workspace has taken a 24,350 sq ft office at 2 West Regent Street, Glasgow.

Situated on the corner of West Regent Street and West Nile Street in the heart of Glasgow’s central business district, Wizu Workspace has taken the entire first, second and third floors in the building on a new 10-year lease, bringing its workspace offering to Scotland for the first time.

The new office will open from 22 May and marks one of the largest office lettings of the year so far in Glasgow. It is the ninth workspace for the company.

Avison Young acted alongside its joint agent Douglas Green of G8 Consult.

Michael Facenna, associate director of Avison Young Glasgow, said: “Until now, Glasgow has been under provided for in terms of flexible office operators compared to other regional cities and so Wizu Workspace is a welcome addition to the market.

“With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, we are seeing high demand from occupiers seeking flexible office space, with current offerings either being full or insufficient. Coworking and flex office space is an obvious growth market for the city.”

Martin Payne, managing director UK, HIH Invest Real Estate UK, said: “As the wider office market recovery continues to gather pace from the Covid pandemic setback we anticipate the Serviced Office sector will play a key role in in transitioning companies and people back to the office.”