Vialex hires Moncur in key financial services role

Scott Moncur: newly-created position

Legal services firm Vialex is broadening its offering to clients with an expansion of its advisory work in the financial services industry.

The Edinburgh-based firm has hired experienced lawyer Scott Moncur as head of financial services and sustainable development in a newly-created position.

Mr Moncur joins from Medici Legal Advisors a boutique law firm specialising in digital disruption and FinTech.

Originally from Inverness, Mr Moncur has more than three decades of financial service industry blue chip experience, gained from working throughout the UK with FTSE 100 firms as an in-house counsel, and with prominent law firms in Scotland.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “All sectors of the financial services industry continue to respond to the challenge to deliver products and services to meet ever changing customer need. I am excited to be at Vialex and to work with clients’ promoting and responding to that challenge.”

Keith Anderson, chief executive, said: “Scott has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, a sector which is a key focus for us, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Vialex Team.

“We are ambitious to grow and develop service lines designed for specific industries in response to our clients’ needs.”

