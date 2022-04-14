Valneva Covid vaccine approved by UK regulator

Boost for Livingston

Valneva’s vaccine is the sixth granted MHRA approval

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by French company Valneva has been given regulatory approval by the UK’s independent medicines regulator.

The decision, announced today, comes after the UK Government cancelled a €1.4 billion deal in September to supply Britain with 190 million doses of its Livingston-produced Covid vaccine, blaming a “breach of contract”, which the company denied.

It has not been confirmed whether the vaccine – called VLA2001 – will be used in Britain, though the political fall-out from the cancelled contract is likely to be revived.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid later said the contract was withdrawn for “commercial reasons” and because the jab would not have been approved by the UK’s medicines watchdog.

He later amended his comments to say the vaccine “has not yet gained approval” and “may not” be green-lit in Britain. Valneva argued that its vaccine provided stronger immunity than the one produced by AstraZeneca.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today said the Valneva product is the first vaccine of its type to gain UK approval and is the sixth Covid vaccine to be granted an MHRA authorisation.

Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive, said: “Our approval of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Valneva today follows a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of this vaccine, and expert advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines.”

Valneva’s plant in Livingston has received backing from Scottish Enterprise

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the Independent Commission on Human Medicines, said: The independent Commission on Human Medicines and its COVID-19 Expert Working Group has carefully considered the available evidence are pleased to say that we have advised that the benefit risk balance is positive.

“The vaccine is approved for use in people aged 18 to 50 years, with the first and second doses to be taken at least 28 days apart.”

In February Valneva has received research and development grants of up to £20 million from Scottish Enterprise to invest in its plant at Livingston.