‘Unusually’ short supply of homes forcing up prices

Property market

Homes remain in high demand (pic: Terry Murden)

An unusually short supply of homes for sale to meet increasing demand is continuing to force up prices across Scotland, according to the latest RICS Residential Market Survey.

The disparity between demand and supply in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to extend into the April to June quarter with more respondents anticipating a continuing rise in property prices.

However, there is more optimism for the second quarter of the year in terms of expected activity with a net balance of respondents forecasting an increase in sales.

David Cruickshank of D M Hall said: “The residential market is still characterised by an unusually short supply of property at every level and abnormally high demand. This has resulted in closing dates, high offers to exclude competition and rising property prices.”

John Brown of John Brown and Company added: “The high cost of moving and limited choice is restricting supply, particularly of traditional family homes. Prices reflect the competition for period properties.