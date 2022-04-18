‘Unfit’ road sees freight diverted from Scottish port

Route switched

Lorries are being diverted to better roads

Hauliers are diverting traffic from a Scottish port because of the poor standard of the road network.

Goods being transported across the Irish Sea are now making a direct connection to northern England because the road from Cairnryan in south west Scotland is “not good enough”.

Freight companies say the failure to upgrade the route between the main ferry link with Northern Ireland and the A74 (M) at Gretna means has encouraged them to travel to and from the province via Lancashire or Merseyside.

The A75 in Dumfries and Galloway currently carries £17 billion of freight each year and is the main route by ferry connection to Belfast.

However, it s a single-carriageway road for most of its 100 miles and heavy goods vehicles are limited to 40mph.

Sarah Hards, sales director of AM Logistics, in Larne, Northern Ireland, told the Scottish Mail on Sunday: “We now run about 20% of our freight through Cairnryan but it used to be half until about a year ago when we had to start using Belfast to Heysham or Birkenhead instead.