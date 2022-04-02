Update:

Retailer buoyant

Trespass defies turnover dip with leap in profits

| April 2, 2022
Pandemic trimmed sales at Trespass

Outdoor clothing specialist Jacobs and Turner, the company behind the Trespass brand, more than quadrupled profits despite a slight dip in turnover.

The company, which is owned by brothers Afzal and Akmal Khushi, posted pre-tax profits of £9.71m in the year to 27 June 2021 against £2.23m in the previous 12 months.

Turnover was 4% lower at £98.1m from £102.6m, “mostly” because of the impact of the pandemic.

Staff numbers fell to an average 1,708 in the year to last June, from 1,935 in the prior 12 months.

In notes to the accounts, the company said it benefited from government support provided through various schemes, such as the coronavirus job retention scheme, grants received for closed retail stores, and business rates relief given to the retail sector.

“The directors have also used this time productively to negotiate with landlords on store rentals, the benefit of which together with supply chain optimisation and cost savings will help offset some of the future inflation cost increases expected,” said a statement.

News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Brittain-and-Premier-Inn

Whitbread begins search to replace CEO Brittain

Whitbread has begun searching for a chief executive to replace Alison Brittain who is preparingRead More

Ted Baker

Second activist at Ted Baker after bid rejected

A second activist investor has a small stake in fashion retailer Ted Baker which hasRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.