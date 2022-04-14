Tram route extension promised if SNP wins city election

Election pledge

Tram line through Edinburgh Park (pic: Terry Murden)

An extension to Edinburgh’s tram, turning the current line into a proper network, is promised by the SNP if the party is returned to power in the city elections in May.

The party is considering two additions to the Airport-Newhaven link which will be completed next Spring.

Adam McVey, current leader of the SNP group on Edinburgh City Council, says the tram line needs to be turned “into a network worthy of a modern European capital”.

One proposal is to extend the line from Newhaven to Granton, where 3,500 homes are being built as part of a £1 billion Granton waterfront regeneration.

The second line would take the tram into the south side for the first time, linking the city centre with the Royal Infirmary and the BioQuarter research district.

The SNP will defend questions over costs by saying the current construction of the line from York Place to Newhaven remains on budget and on schedule.

It will add eight tram stops and bring services into some of the most densely populated parts of Edinburgh.

However, critics say it will not achieve the desired affect of forcing commuters to ditch their cars as it will serve areas with low car ownership.

Scottish Conservative council candidate and group leader Iain Whyte said: “People living in Edinburgh will be frankly astonished that the SNP are talking up more tram lines.

“The SNP’s track record on trams is nothing short of embarrassing yet they are asking voters to trust them to deliver this.”