Tesla boss Musk will not be joining Twitter board

Network no-show

By a Daily Business reporter |

Elon Musk: made demands for change

Tesla founder Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced.

The social media platform’s largest shareholder gave no reason for his decision which was tweeted by Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal.

The announcement came after Mr Musk suggested making the site advertisement-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from adverts.

He also asked his more than 81m followers whether Twitter is “dying” and if its headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board,” Mr Agrawal said in a reposted note originally sent to Tesla employees.

Earlier this month the world’s richest man bought nearly 73.5 million shares in Twitter, giving him a 9.2% stake worth just under $3bn at the time of the transaction.

It also means his stake is four time bigger than Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s 2.25% holding. Mr Musk is worth $300 billion – 10 times the value of Twitter.