Tesco Bank boss Mallon to join Hearts board in June

Tynecastle changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

There will be a boardroom reshuffle at Hearts this summer with Gerry Mallon joining as a director at Tynecastle.

The chief executive of Tesco Bank will take up the position on Wednesday, 1 June after being voted in as the new chairman of supporter-led movement the Foundation of Hearts (FOH).

A former Irish FA chair, Mr Mallon joined the board of the Foundation in December and replaces Stuart Wallace, who is standing down at the end of May.

Speaking prior to his election to the FOH board last year, he said: “The Foundation has a critical role to play in ensuring the long-term financial stability of the club and ensuring that the club board has the strength, capability and alignment to deliver success and pride for supporters. I believe I can play a strong part.”

The FOH took ownership of the Gorgie club from Ann Budge last August when it accepted control on behalf its near-9000 membership, which donates around £1.5 million annually.

Mr Wallace, executive chairman at professional services firm Prydis, will remain on the board of the Foundation.

Belfast-born Mr Mallon has been the boss at Tesco Bank in Edinburgh for nearly four years and prior to joining Tesco, he held a number of leadership roles in financial services, including as chief executive officer at Ulster Bank Ireland.