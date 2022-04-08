Sunak drawn into new tax row as wife forfeits rights

Downing St dispute

Byu a Daily Business reporter |

Rishi Sunak: tax haven links

Embattled Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed reports that he held a US ‘green card’ residency permit until October last year.

It was reported that he filed US tax returns during more than six years as an MP and almost four years as a minister.

His green card status means he was classed as a ‘permanent resident’ of the US while living in Downing Street.

The revelation emerged as Mr Sunak’s India-born wife Akshata Murty agreed to pay UK tax on her global fortune to avoid damaging his political career. The heiress to her father’s tech company fortune said she would forfeit her right to pay only ‘international tax’ on her foreign fortune.

But in a further twist, it was also reported that Mr Sunak was listed as a beneficiary of tax haven trusts in the British Virgin Isles and Cayman Islands.

The Independent website said it had been shown documents ‘linked to Miss Murty, her family and companies linked to their businesses… In a number of them, Mr Sunak was listed as a beneficiary.’

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

A Treasury source said Mr Sunak, his wife and her wealthy family were not aware of any trusts naming the Chancellor as a beneficiary.

Sources said he had paid both UK and US tax on his British income while holding the green card.

The Chancellor has claimed that he is the subject of a deliberate smear campaign about his wife’s non-domicile tax status.

Ms Murty said her tax arrangements were “entirely legal”, but added: “It has become clear that many do not feel it is compatible with my husband’s role as Chancellor.”

Last year she was due a dividend worth £11.6 million on her £730m stake in Indian tech giant Infosys, which was founded by her father.

Without her non-dom status, she would have had to pay £4.4m tax on this in the UK.