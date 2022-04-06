Stocks lower on Russia fears and Fed inflation comments

European stocks were lower at the opening, tracking movements in the US and Asia overnight as investors fretted about the impact of further sanctions on Russia.
The FTSE 100 was trading 30.30 points lower at 7,583.42.
There remain significant headwinds for equities and the latest trouble spot is what the Federal Reserve might do to curb inflation, says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
“Comments on Tuesday from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard imply the central bank is about to quickly reduce its balance sheet while at the same time aggressively push up interest rates. Her remarks caused a big sell-off in US stocks and that negativity has now spread to Europe and Asia.
“While investors have been expecting the Fed to do something about inflation for some time, it’s the likely pace of action that really worries the market. Tighten monetary policy too quickly and the economy could fall into recession.
“Fears about the strength of the economy in US naturally led investors to worry about the state of other geographies, casting a cloud over commodity producers. Glencore, Anglo American and BP were among the biggest detractors for the FTSE 100 in index points terms.”
7am: Murgitroyd deal
Murgitroyd, the pan-European intellectual property protection (IP) business, has acquired the Glasgow-based IP specialist firm, Creation IP. The move is the latest step in Murgitroyd’s growth and expansion strategy and is the company’s third acquisition inside eight months.
Creation IP’s client list includes a broad spectrum of innovative companies, ranging from Scottish based spin-outs and start-up businesses through to larger SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) and US-based corporates.
Concerns over tighter oil supplies re-emerged as the US and Europe stepped up sanctions on Russia.
Proposed EU sanctions, which the bloc’s 27 member states must approve, would ban buying Russian coal and prevent Russian ships from entering EU ports. Britain also urged G7 and NATO nations to agree a timetable to phase out oil and gas imports from Russia.
Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $106.75 a barrel as of 0339 GMT, having fallen to $105.06 earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $101.85 a barrel, after dipping to as low as $100.37 in an early trade.
Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in tech and other growth stocks, after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank to control inflation.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted its biggest daily percentage drop in about a month, with declines in heavyweight stocks such as Apple and Amazon.