Stewart Milne Group up for sale as founder retires

Open to offers

Retiring: Stewart Milne

Stewart Milne Group is seeking offers for the housebuilding business following the decision of its founder and principal shareholder to retire.

Nearly 50 years after setting up the company, 71-year-old chairman Stewart Milne said he now wants to focus on other ventures.

The board was faced with significant investment to create high margin development opportunities but has decided to capitalise on the current strength of the market by inviting offers.

It has appointed EY to act as advisers in the sale process and the Aberdeen-based business is expected to attract keen interest, with Barratt, Cala and Taylor Wimpey likely to be in the frame.

The company’s last financial year to the end of October was one of its best ever, with a sharp increase in turnover and profits driven by high demand for its family homes. It put the timber frame business up sale in October and in December it was sold to Donaldson Group.

Mr Milne said: “The unprecedented events of the last two years have forced many to re-evaluate and, after considerable soul-searching, I have decided that the time is right to step back from the business I founded to prioritise my time for family, friends and other ventures I want to pursue.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“In the last 18 months, we’ve significantly strengthened the business with major efficiencies and our new homes range.

“We are superbly placed to capitalise on the favourable market conditions and demand which are set to continue in the near-term.”

Chief executive Stuart MacGregor said: “We anticipate attracting a high level of interest from potential buyers who will invest in order to capitalise on the strength of our business and the buoyancy of the current homes market.