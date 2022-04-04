Stewart confirmed as chair of women’s enterprise review

Holyrood commission

Ana Stewart: helping to address barriers (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish entrepreneur and investor Ana Stewart has been confirmed as chair of the Scottish Government-commissioned Women in Enterprise Review.

The Stewart review, announced earlier this month by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, will focus on a number of areas including education, access to finance and funding, and advice, support, and mentoring for women in business in Scotland.

Ms Stewart said: “We have set out to examine current conditions, and to then make recommendations on any perceived gender gap in business ownership and opportunity in Scotland.

“The report will recommend short, medium, and longer term interventions aimed at helping to address any barriers facing women in enterprise.”

Ms Stewart is also placing importance on delivering robust and resilient data sets, so progress can be benchmarked and measured over the coming years.

She said: “Utilising resilient and relevant data to inform the review and act as the template for the measurement beyond is going to be key. As they say, what gets measured gets done.”

The Women in Enterprise Review is set to close its discovery phase in April, with full findings and recommendations expected by the end of September.