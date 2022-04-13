St Enoch plan would remove shopping centre roof

Retail revamp

St Enoch re-imagined

A plan has been submitted to transform Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre into a broader leisure and residential development in response to the changing retail landscape.

The scheme would involve removing the entire roof and introduce a four-star hotel and up to 1,700 homes among the retail mix.

Two public consultations into the plan have already taken place, resulting in wider streets, more daylight and a public square.

Sovereign Centros, the developer, said that the changes ensured more break-out space and better connectivity to the retail and leisure facilities.

The company has already submitted a change of use application of Debenhams building which is currently vacant.

Guy Beaumont, director of Sovereign Centros, said: “We have been clear that there is still a lot of detail to be developed and this is the start of a long journey, however we are confident that what we have set out represents an excellent contribution to the city.”

The project coincides with plans to demolish Buchanan Galleries to make way for a similar mix-use development with homes, retail, restaurants, and office space.

Stuart Patrick, the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Investment in our city centre is crucial after the challenges we have faced over the past two years.

“The plans proposed by Sovereign Centros are a vote of confidence for Glasgow in the face of a changing retail landscape and it is encouraging to see those plans set out a mixed-use development that expands leisure activities as well as workspace and residential.”

The St Enoch Centre at the southern tip of Buchanan Street was built in the 1970s following the controversial demolition of the Victorian rail station hotel that stood on the site.