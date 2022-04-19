Update:

Energy bid

SSE in talks to buy Siemens Gamesa wind farm business

| April 19, 2022
SSE
SSE is targeting wind generation (pic: Terry Murden)

Renewable power generator and network operator SSE is in advanced talks to buy Siemens Gamesa’s wind farm development unit, according to sources.

A deal is likely to be struck above €300 million and would be the latest acquisition of low-carbon generation by a large power producer amid the transition from fossil fuels.

Sources told the Reuters news agency that a deal is expected this week, though there was no guarantee agreement would be reached.

The projects on sale are said to have the capacity to generate more than 3 gigawatts (GW) of electricity in France, Greece, Italy and Spain.

Bank of America is advising Siemens Gamesa in the process. Both Siemens Gamesa and Bank of America declined to comment.

Perth-based SSE, which has also not responded to a request for comment, sold its household supply and services arm two years ago. It is committed to investing £12.5 billion in clean energy projects up to 2026.

It raised cash last month last month by selling its 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) for nearly £1.29bn.

