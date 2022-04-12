Shop sales slow | Oil price slips on growth fears

Daily Business Live

12.01am: Shoppers show caution

UK retail sales slowed in March although spending remained above last year, reflecting more caution among shoppers as the rising cost-of-living and the conflict in Ukraine dented consumer confidence.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG’s retail sales monitor showed total sales rose 3.1% in March, slipping back from a 6.7% rise in February.

On a three-year basis, sales grew 5.4% last month compared with the same time in pre-pandemic 2019.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of BRC, said:”The rising cost-of-living and the ongoing war in Ukraine has shaken consumer confidence, with expectations of people’s personal finances over the next 12 months reaching depths not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Furthermore, households are yet to feel the full impact of the recent rise in energy prices and national insurance changes.

“There is also potential for further supply chain disruption, with China putting key manufacturing and port cities into lockdown.

“Ultimately, consumers face an enormous challenge this year, and this is likely to be reflected in retail spend in the future.”

Global markets

Oil prices continued to fall as China’s Covid resurgence worsened, raising concerns about demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.

Brent Crude was trading at around $100 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures slid below $94 a barrel, touching the lowest level since late February.

Virus cases continue increasing in Shanghai, and there is no clarity on when restrictions will be lifted. The flare-up has led to disruptions at ports and prompted some refiners to trim operating rates.

Oil now has given up most of the gains seen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February following a tumultuous period of trading.

Wall Street stocks registered losses as the Fed continued to brace market participants for tighter monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.19%, while the S&P 500 was 1.69% weaker and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 2.18% softer.

Treasury yields were in focus throughout the session on Monday after the yield on the benchmark 10-year note exceeded 2.79%, a level not seen since January 2019.

Covid-19 related lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine conflict were also drawing an amount of investor attention.