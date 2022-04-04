Scotland in talks to supply green hydrogen to Germany

Energy exports

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was developed to pipe gas from Russia to Germany

Scotland is positioning itself as a key player in Germany’s attempts to reduce its dependency on Russia as an energy source.

More than 100 German business leaders, politicians and scientists have held talks in Edinburgh and London to discuss the export of green hydrogen from Scotland.

As part of the discussions, a delegation headed by the President of Germany’s State Lower Saxony, H E Stephan Weil, attended a renewable energy conference set up by Scottish Development International (SDI) and the Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association in Edinburgh.

The focus of the conference was the potential of Scotland becoming a centre for hydrogen production with the ability to export green hydrogen to mainland Europe.

The conference concluded that Scotland has a vast potential to produce renewable energy and will require significant investment to ramp up the construction of on and offshore wind power.