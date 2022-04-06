Salmon farmers call for help with labour shortages

Immigration

By a Daily Business reporter |

Tavish Scott: more flexibility needed

Scotland’s farm-raised salmon sector has joined calls from the food and drink industry for more flexibility in the UK’s immigration system to help address labour shortages.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, urged the UK Government to add fish processing to its shortage occupation list to make it easier for firms to recruit labour from the EU.

He said fish processing is suffering from a workforce “squeeze”, particularly in the farm-raised salmon sector.

In a letter to Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, George Eustice, Mr Scott joined the chief executives of four other Scottish food and drink organisations in calling for the recommendations of a new report by Westminster’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee to be urgently implemented.

These include a recommendation for the UK Government to work with industry leaders to address labour shortages, and to develop a long-term labour strategy.

The letter, signed by Salmon Scotland, Quality Meat Scotland, Seafood Scotland, Scotland Food & Drink, and National Farmers Union Scotland, warned that the Scottish food and drink industry is suffering from “acute labour shortages”.