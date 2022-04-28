R&W Scott revamps board to build on turnaround

Food supply

Michael Hewitt, Clare McNeil and Stephen Currie

Bakery and confectionery ingredients supplier R&W Scott has restructured its board to build on the turnaround delivered since their MBO over three years ago.

John Easton, who led the buyout along with finance director Michael Hewitt at the end of 2018, will take up the role of executive chairman of Scotts Holdco to focus on business strategy and potential mergers & acquisitions, as well as steering crucial environmental and sustainability initiatives.

Stephen Currie will step up from the role of commercial director to become managing director with immediate effect.

Mr Easton recruited Mr Currie back to the business in 2016 and over that period they grew turnover from £8.9m to £14.5m while taking a £1.8m loss making business back to three consecutive years of EBITDA profit.

Clare McNeil will join the board as commercial director, having led the sales and development teams since joining the business in 2017.

In the last month the directors and broader management team acquired the full shareholding of the major independent investor, meaning over 96% of the company’s ownership is in the hands of directors and employees of the business.

The business plans to continue their strategy of focusing on added value chocolate coatings, bespoke soft fillings, and premium soft icings which have underpinned their recent success in an extremely challenging market.