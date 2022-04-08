Retail footfall down a fifth on 2019 | oil price drifts lower

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Blue chips soar

The FTSE 100 soared 86.43 points to 7,638.24 in early trade, making up for the losses earlier in the week and touching its highest point in almost two months.

Commodities firms and financials led the charge, while BP was up 2.84%, and Shell 2.68% higher, despite a fall in crude prices.

Bank shares were led by Standard Chartered, up 3.4%, and Barclays, 2.7% higher.

6am: Retail footfall

Footfall in shopping areas continues to be a fifth down on pre-pandemic levels, with the latest data reflecting cost of living rises and Scotland’s slower re-opening rate and greater willingness to work from home.

To make meaningful comparisons to changes in footfall, all figures compiled by the Scottish Retail Consortium are compared to their pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

Scottish footfall decreased by 21.1% in March (Yo3Y), 0.5 percentage points better than February. This is worse than the UK average decline of 15.4% (Yo3Y). Scotland again saw the steepest decline in footfall of all UK nations.

Shopping Centre footfall declined by 32.0% in March (Yo3Y) in Scotland, an improvement on the decline of 34.7% in February.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “There was a miniscule uptick in shopper footfall last month as Scots only very gradually returned to retail destinations.

“However, the blunt truth is footfall continues to languish a fifth down on pre-pandemic levels. Visits to shopping centres and Glasgow city centre improved a touch, however Scotland as a whole continued to lag other parts of the UK. This was despite the loosening of stultifying Covid related restrictions in stores during the month.

“These stark figures should lead to a sharper response from policy makers as to the health of our retail destinations. There is an urgent need to bring energy and vision to the revival of our retail and high street destinations and actively encourage people to return.

“Promises over recent days of a return to city centres visitor campaign and the cash disbursed to councils to aid city centre recovery need to be deployed swiftly, to help generate the footfall that is so desperately needed.”

Global markets

US indices closed the day in credit despite more hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Dow Jones advanced 0.3% while the broader-based S&P 500 also climbed.

In Asia this morning, markets are in retreat. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 is down 6 points and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is off 125 points.

Oil prices drifted lower and were set to drop around 3% for the week as consuming countries’ planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia due to western sanctions.

Brent crude futures edged lower by 55 cents, or 0.6% to $100.03 a barrel at 0403 GMT after gaining more than $1 in the early morning.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.67 a barrel.