Renaissance Care reviews terms to ease staff pressures

Flexible working

Robert Kilgour: remaining positive (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish care home group, Renaissance Care, has introduced more flexible working and agreed a pay rise for 1,200 employees in response to rising staff turnover across the industry.

Renaissance Care is offering staff in its 16 homes a working pattern based on their individual requirements, with office staff having the option to move to a four-day working week.

The group will also implement a minimum 5% pay increase for all staff and has committed to becoming a Scottish Living Wage Employer.

It has committed to supplying sanitary items for female staff in all of its facilities, as well as becoming a menopause-friendly workplace with plans to roll out training for staff later this year, and is ensuring an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ staff and residents.

The company will introduce a health and wellbeing package and upgrade the staff rooms. It is currently investing £500,000 on its operational management and accounting systems to improve administrative processing for all staff as it responds to feedback about time spent on paperwork throughout shifts.