Station relocates
Radio Forth tuning in to new home at St James Quarter
Nick Peel, fourth from left, welcoming the Radio Forth team
Radio Forth is moving to new studios and offices in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, adjoining the recently opened Everyman Cinema, and the Roomzzz Aparthotel, which is due to open later this year.
Forth 1 and 2, part of the Bauer Media UK Group, will take space on levels four and five and will begin broadcasting from the £1bn shopping and retail venue from the Spring.
Ed Webb, director of development management at St James’ owner, Nuveen Real Estate, said: “Part of our ambition for St James Quarter was to create a new art, culture and fashion hub that merges seamlessly with the city’s cultural offering and events calendar.”