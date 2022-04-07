Update:

Station relocates

Radio Forth tuning in to new home at St James Quarter

April 7, 2022

Radio Forth and St James

Nick Peel, fourth from left, welcoming the Radio Forth team

 

Radio Forth is moving to new studios and offices in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, adjoining the recently opened Everyman Cinema, and the Roomzzz Aparthotel, which is due to open later this year.

Forth 1 and 2, part of the Bauer Media UK Group, will take space on levels four and five and will begin broadcasting from the £1bn shopping and retail venue from the Spring.

Ed Webb, director of development management at St James’ owner, Nuveen Real Estate, said: “Part of our ambition for St James Quarter was to create a new art, culture and fashion hub that merges seamlessly with the city’s cultural offering and events calendar.”

Forth House

Forth House is likely to become a hotel

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: “We’re honoured to be welcoming Forth 1 and 2 to St James Quarter. This move is testament to our commitment to provide world-class facilities that will continuously offer unique and new experiences for our guests.”

Graham Bryce, chief operating officer for Bauer Media Audio UK, said: In keeping with the multi-media digital environment we now operate within, we wanted to seek out a new contemporary office space and state-of-the-art facilities.

“We continually invest in our facilities, so I’m absolutely delighted to have found Forth 1 and 2’s new home in Scotland’s most iconic development – St. James Quarter.”

The move is likely to accelerate plans for a hotel in Forth’s B-listed offices and studio in nearby Forth House, built in 1805.

