Promotions unveiled at Shepherd and Wedderburn

Law

Alison Rochester, Leith Herd and Susan Swan

Shepherd and Wedderburn has promoted five of its lawyers to partner, six to legal director and six to associate, 10 of whom began their legal careers as trainees of the firm. The promotions will take effect on 1 May.

The newly-assumed partners are Alison Rochester (media and technology), Susan Swan (infrastructure), Leigh Herd (property and infrastructure disputes), Stephanie Hepburn (commercial disputes) and Nathaniel Buckingham (property and infrastructure disputes).

Promoted to legal director are Amie Bain (pensions), Lisa Renwick (English Property Unit), Daniel Bain (property and infrastructure disputes), Christopher Garden (commercial disputes), Phil Harris (private wealth and tax) and John Townsend (Glasgow property).

Stephanie Hepburn and Nathaniel Buckingham

New associates are: In addition, Gillian Buchanan (Edinburgh/Aberdeen property), Lily Manser (commercial disputes), Katie McNab (rural), Thomas Keenan (banking and finance), Matthew Lamberton (English Property Unit) and Daniel MacKinnon (Glasgow property).

Commenting on the new promotions, Andrew Blain, Shepherd and Wedderburn’s managing partner, said: “These well-deserved promotions recognise our lawyers’ specialist expertise, their knowledge and understanding of the sectors in which they operate, and their ongoing commitment to building relationships of trust with our clients.

“We wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers and thank them for their continued commitment to the firm and its clients.”