Power takes chair at consumer guidance firm Guiide

By a Daily Business reporter | April 1, 2022

Scottish fintech Guiide has appointed Michael Power, former CEO of Delta Financial Systems, as non-executive chairman.

Mr Power set up Delta and sold it in 2020 to ASX-listed Bravura Solutions. His appointment at Guiide is seen as pivotal in helping  scale its offerings.

Founder Kevin Hollister stated: “We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Michael’s experience join Guiide, and play a key role in our ongoing development as we move from startup to accelerating growth.”

Mr Power stated “Guiide is a fascinating business with a growing suite of technology propositions which meet the clear and increasing need in the market for consumer guidance  that simply the complexities of pension choices, above all in the drawdown space.”

