P&O Ferries to face criminal probe over sackings

Investigation launched

P&O will be investigated

Criminal and civil investigations have been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers without notice.

The move follows public outrage over the company’s behaviour, including an admission by its chief executive that it broke the law.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service has now begun “formal criminal and civil investigations” and that he will be “follow this matter closely” along with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Dean Beale, inspector general of the Insolvency Service said in a letter to Mr Kwarteng: “‘Following its enquiries, I can confirm that the Insolvency Service has initiated both formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

“We will publish a short statement today confirming the above position and as you will appreciate, whilst these investigations are being progressed. It would not be appropriate for me to make further comment at this time. I will provide a further update in due course.”

Mr Shapps said: “The Insolvency Service has reviewed P&O Ferries’ actions and placed it under criminal investigation for its actions.

“Peter Hebblethwaite stood before MPs and admitted to breaking the law, and his actions must now be scrutinised”.