Plan to repair ships in restored Govan drydock

£500k project

Govan Drydock has been derelict since 1987

A derelict drydock will be used for ship repair and maintenance following a £500,000 restoration programme.

Reviving the Govan Graving Dock more than 30 years after being closed will also help revitalise the Clyde waterfront, says the team behind the project.

Govan Drydock Ltd, the company leading the programme, is aiming to have the facility operational by the end of this year.

Feasibility studies have already taken place and the company has now secured a licence to operate Govan Graving Dock number one and to bring the facility back to life for use by historic and commercial ships.

Peter Breslin, managing director, said: “We are committed to retaining the heritage and preserving the history of Govan Graving Dock. I am honoured to be returning this historic drydock back to active service and look forward to progressing with the restoration programme over the next six months.

“The facility will breathe life into the Govan area of Glasgow, bring employment opportunities and will become a much-needed facility for historic and commercial ships and ship owners for many years to come.”

The announcement follows plans to restore the TS Queen Mary and return it to active service.

Iain Sim, chairman of Friends of TS Queen Mary, added: “The Trustees are very pleased to note that Govan Dry Dock will be available to Glasgow’s historic ships and we wish the team well with the restoration programme to reopen this historic dock.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“We look forward to discussing the next phases of the TS Queen Mary restoration project with the Govan Drydock team.”

Martin Sealeaf, CEO, The SeaKing Group, added: “With first-hand experience working with Peter, I am looking forward to staying updated with such a meaningful project.

“Peter’s attention to detail and experience within the maritime industry will ensure that the restoration of the historic dock will add value at a social-economic level and provide the docks’ long-term future for commercial use.

“The SeaKing Group will be actively supporting the project technically and commercially in the coming months.”