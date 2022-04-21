Pinsent Masons hikes salaries to entice young lawyers

Raising the bar

Katharine Hardie: offering top dollar

International legal firm Pinsent Masons is attempting to entice young people into the profession by hiking entry-level starting salaries by £16,000.

Newly qualified lawyers offered positions in the firm’s three Scottish offices will receive salaries of £61,000 – a 35.5% increase on existing levels.

The bold move signals the firm’s intent to attract the cream of Scotland’s next generation of litigators, advisers and dealmakers.

Pinsent Masons last year offered positions to 16 NQs in Scotland with six based in Glasgow, five in Edinburgh, four in Aberdeen, and one opting for a London-based role.

Katharine Hardie, partner and chair in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are committed to attracting, retaining and nurturing the best young lawyers in the profession and are willing to offer top of the market salaries to achieve this.

“Our Scottish teams play central roles in numerous national and international instructions which are part and parcel of working for a global firm with an extensive geographic footprint.”

The new salary levels will take effect from September, with London NQ rates increasing by 22.6% from £75,000 to £92,000.