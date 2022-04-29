Pernod Ricard invests £88m in Scotch distilleries

Whisky boost

Miltonduff expansion

Pernod Ricard, owner of Chivas Brothers, is investing £88 million into expanding its Aberlour and Miltonduff single malt distilleries.

The investment will go into upgrading sustainable distillation technologies at the Speyside facilities along with significant production capacity expansions to meet the growing global demand for Scotch.

In half Year results in February, Chivas Brothers announced a 23% rise in net sales and the company expects total production ro rise by 14 million litres of alcohol per annum.

The distillery expansions will also serve to accelerate Chivas Brothers’ goal of reaching carbon neutral distillation by 2026.

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and CEO of Chivas Brothers said: “Scotch has demonstrated its resilience as a category over the past few challenging years and in the process has opened new avenues for growth.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“This expansion will allow us to increase our volume to capitalise on the increased demand and interest in Scotch, but also supports our drive to reduce emissions in line with our sustainability ambitions.

“We’re once again betting big on the future of Scotch so we can bring in new consumers to the category and continue to shape a sustainable future of whisky.”

The Aberlour distillery, which has been producing whisky since 1879 will see its production capacity double to 7.8 million litres of alcohol per annum. This additional capacity will support the accelerating global demand for the cult favourite Scotch which continues to be the best-selling single malt whisky in France and has made significant gains across Asia.

The distillery will undergo a significant facelift with an upgraded visitor centre which will draw more whisky fans to the area and boost local tourism. A new still house will be equipped with large windows providing visitors with views into the nearby woods and the River Spey; the water source for the spirit.