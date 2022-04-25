Update:

Recruitment drive

Pensions and savings firm Embark adds staff in Dundee

| April 25, 2022
Embark is growing in the pensions market

Pensions and savings firm Embark is adding at least 50 staff at its Dundee base, boosting the payroll by almost a third.

The new jobs are across IT, customer services, HR and marketing and will confirm the company’s commitment to the city after Embark’s deal in 2019 to buy part of the Alliance Trust Savings business from Interactive Investor.

Embark, which was established in 2012, is a key strand in parent company Lloyds Banking Group’s expansion into the pensions and retirement market.

The bank’s £390m acquisition of the business last summer represented its biggest since the 2007-09 crash. It adds about 500,000 customers and £40 billion of assets under administration.

Access to Embark’s technology allows it to expand its investment offerings to customers who wish to manage their own portfolios.

Embark has grown through a string of major acquisitions, including Zurich’s investment and retail platform ion 2020. It employs more than 600 staff, mainly in Edinburgh, London and Leeds.

It competes with the likes of AJ Bell and Pensionbee.

, , News, Careers & Management, Finance & Law, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Scottish voice in second round of US trade talks

Aberdeen will host the second round of US-UK trade talks, ensuring there is a ScottishRead More

Moray-Martin-Ishani-Malhotra-and-Ana-Stewart

Medtech firm Carcinotech plans overseas growth

Medtech specialist Carcinotech, has secured a £1.6 million investment from Scotland-based investors to accelerate commercialisation andRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.