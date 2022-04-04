Optiseller starts year strongly with key triple hire

E-commerce

Scottish e-commerce specialist Optiseller has started the year strongly with the appointment of Kamal Patel as technical lead, Tricia Wilson (pictured), as marketing manager and Laura Cassidy as content marketing specialist.

Mr Patel has a solid technical background, having worked for the likes of Nortel Network, Reuters, Goldman Sachs, as well as holding a key position as head of IT at Hamilton Capital before starting his own software consulting business.

Ms Wilson began her career working as an SEO account manager within Bigmouthmedia before moving on to end-to-end digital campaigns and web builds at Tangible.

She then moved to Yard, a marketing and data agency in Edinburgh as senior account manager.

Ms Cassidy joined the company’s growing marketing team this month. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, she moved to Scotland almost a decade ago to complete her masters in international marketing at Edinburgh Napier.

She has worked in marketing for the past seven years, most recently as a senior marketing executive at Fitwise Management.